Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Nov. 24, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
- Crash, 43rd Avenue East at 57th Street East, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 199, Sarasota, all lanes open;
- Crash, Tamiami Trail North at Lychee Road, Nokomis, roadblock in left turn lane southbound;
- Fatal crash, I-75 southbound at mile marker 250, Gibsonton, roadway clear;
- Crash, West Brandon Boulevard at Grand Regency Boulevard, Brandon, roadway clear;
- Crash, Interstate 275 southbound at mile marker 45, Tampa, roadblock on southbound inside lane;
- Crash, I-275 northbound at mile marker 50, Tampa, roadblock in left lane northbound.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
