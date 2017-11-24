Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Nov. 24, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 24, 2017 06:20 AM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 07:24 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

  • Crash, 43rd Avenue East at 57th Street East, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 199, Sarasota, all lanes open;
  • Crash, Tamiami Trail North at Lychee Road, Nokomis, roadblock in left turn lane southbound;
  • Fatal crash, I-75 southbound at mile marker 250, Gibsonton, roadway clear;
  • Crash, West Brandon Boulevard at Grand Regency Boulevard, Brandon, roadway clear;
  • Crash, Interstate 275 southbound at mile marker 45, Tampa, roadblock on southbound inside lane;
  • Crash, I-275 northbound at mile marker 50, Tampa, roadblock in left lane northbound.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video