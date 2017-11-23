Local

I-75 in Sarasota County reopens after fatal overnight crash

Herald staff report

November 23, 2017 11:12 PM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 06:37 AM

Sarasota

A fatal crash Thursday night on Interstate 75 at mile marker 199 closed the northbound lanes between Laurel Road and State Road 681 overnight.

The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m.and the lanes of the highway were reopened around 4:30 a.m.

One person was killed and passengers in other vehicles involved in the crash were being treated for injuries, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

WWSB-TV in Sarasota reported that multiple vehicles were involved, and one vehicle caught fire.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florida Highway Patrol while FHP investigates.

