I-75 in Sarasota County reopens after fatal overnight crash

A fatal crash Thursday night on Interstate 75 at mile marker 199 closed the northbound lanes between Laurel Road and State Road 681 overnight.
The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m.and the lanes of the highway were reopened around 4:30 a.m.
One person was killed and passengers in other vehicles involved in the crash were being treated for injuries, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
WWSB-TV in Sarasota reported that multiple vehicles were involved, and one vehicle caught fire.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florida Highway Patrol while FHP investigates.
