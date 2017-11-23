Hundreds line up for Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal

More Videos 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton Pause 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 0:55 Pets and Their People: The Hennessy's Calendar Girls 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 2:57 15-year former drug addict talks about change and 'High on Jesus' ministry 1:53 Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 0:36 Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Salvation Army feeds hundreds in Bradenton on Thanksgiving An estimated 500 people were fed at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving. Those attending ranged from homeless to struggling families to many with jobs who are unable to afford a big holiday meal. Bradenton Herald Mark Young An estimated 500 people were fed at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving. Those attending ranged from homeless to struggling families to many with jobs who are unable to afford a big holiday meal. Bradenton Herald Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

