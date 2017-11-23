More Videos

    Bradenton Runner Club's 20th annual Turkey trot raised funds for The Manatee Food Bank and Turning Points.

Local

Runners dodge raindrops for Bradenton’s 20th annual ‘give to run’ Turkey Trot

By Tiffany Tompkins

ttompkins@bradenton.com

November 23, 2017 01:35 PM

UPDATED November 23, 2017 01:40 PM

Bradenton

Many hoped the rain would hold off for the Bradenton Runners Club’s 20th annual Turkey Trot 5-miler, but the drizzle started earlier than forecast Thanksgiving morning.

The rain fell as steadily as the donations filled bins of food brought by runners who “give to run” for Turning Points and the Food Bank of Manatee. But the soggy weather didn’t seem to dampen spirits as walkers and runners gathered at the starting line near the DeSoto National Memorial on Thursday.

Gerardo Miron, 22, was hoping to beat his finish last year of fourth place. “It’s always fun,” said the University of Florida student. “I like catching up with people I haven’t seen in awhile,” he said as runners warmed up around him.

“Runners! On your mark!” a voice bellowed through a megaphone and a loud noise signaled the start.

Off they ran, into the rain.

Tiffany Tompkins: 941-745-7008, @tompkinscondie

