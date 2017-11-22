Bay News 9 viewer Gibbs Wilson captured a colorful sunset Wednesday in Clearwater.
Local

You may not be grateful for Thanksgiving Day’s bounty of rain in Tampa Bay

By Brian McClure

Spectrum Bay News 9 Meteorologist

November 22, 2017 08:35 PM

Bradenton

The rain is already increasing in the Gulf of Mexico. Expect the rain with some embedded thunderstorms to move in from the Gulf through the morning. The coverage will start near the coastal areas first and increase eastward through the day.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s for the morning lows.

It’s shaping up to be one of the wettest Thanksgiving Days we’ve had in a long time.

The rain will be heavy in some locations. Remember that November averages out to be our driest month of the year, so if we get just an inch or two of rain it will easily make up the entire monthly rainfall total.

This is actually a good thing for us, considering how dry it’s been the past few weeks.

There will likely be breaks in the rain through the day, with it coming in intervals. It will likely wind down a bit with a lull headed into Thursday evening.

Highs will be in the mid 70s but won’t climb much more than that due to cloudy skies all day.

Another round of showers will then move in Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will again be in the 60s.

The last of the showers will move through during the day Friday and exit eastward.

Drier, less humid air along with sunshine will return for this weekend.

