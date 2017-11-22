House fire displaces family for Thanksgiving holiday

A fire at a North Palmetto home has displaced a family for the Thanksgiving holiday.
At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the North River Fire District responded to a home in the 9200 block of 71st Street East in the Regency Oaks subdivision in North Palmetto, according to North River Fire Capt. Ryan Harvey. Multiple calls were received.
No injuries were reported.
Never miss a local story.
Three fire engines, a ladder truck and nine members of the North River Fire District responded.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments