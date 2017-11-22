Firefighters work at the scene of a fire reported in the Regency Oaks subdivision in North Palmetto on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire reported in the Regency Oaks subdivision in North Palmetto on Tuesday evening. Provided photo
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire reported in the Regency Oaks subdivision in North Palmetto on Tuesday evening. Provided photo

Local

House fire displaces family for Thanksgiving holiday

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 07:23 PM

Palmetto

A fire at a North Palmetto home has displaced a family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the North River Fire District responded to a home in the 9200 block of 71st Street East in the Regency Oaks subdivision in North Palmetto, according to North River Fire Capt. Ryan Harvey. Multiple calls were received.

No injuries were reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three fire engines, a ladder truck and nine members of the North River Fire District responded.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video