One of three African elephants peeks its head over a guardrail on Sunday night as fire crews in Georgia work to put out a fire that sparked on the tractor carrying the elephants. The elephants were being transported to Sarasota, fire officials said, and made it out of the trailer safely. Posted by the Chattanooga Fire Department

Local

Elephants heading to Sarasota rescued after tractor catches fire on highway

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 04:47 PM

Three elephants named Mikia, Lovey and Lou were rescued Sunday night on a Georgia highway after the tractor-trailer they were traveling in caught fire.

The African elephants came from Wilstem Ranch in French Link, Ind., and were headed to a “winter retreat” in Sarasota, where they routinely spend their winter months.

The report came in around 2 a.m. as the tractor-trailer crossed over the state line into Georgia from Tennessee on Interstate 24, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The fire department was one of multiple agencies that responded to the scene.

Chattanooga Battalion Chief Lesley Morgan said the tractor was on fire, but the trailer was not and the owners were able to get the elephants out safely, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

They were given some hay to munch on as crews worked to put the fire out, officials said.

Chief Morgan said the elephants were “huge” but behaved well.

After the blaze was put out, the owners made calls to get another tractor to their location. After that, they continued on their way to Sarasota.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

