Sylvester Bellamy Thanksgiving Drive honors pioneer black deputy

There was a lot of energy in the room.
And maybe even more love.
Local football legend Ray Bellamy donated 150 Thanksgiving baskets to needy families on Wednesday, assisted by dozens of deputies and police officers who gathered at Lincoln Memorial Middle School to deliver them.
The law enforcement officers were there to deliver food baskets for the Sylvester Bellamy Thanksgiving Drive, named for Ray Bellamy’s late older brother, one of Manatee County’s first black deputies.
Never miss a local story.
The Bellamys were born into a migrant worker family that eventually included nine children. Money was scarce, and sometimes the children went to school without lunch or shoes on their feet.
“My brother’s responsibility was to keep all of us safe,” Ray Bellamy said, remembering how the six brothers would forage for rabbits or blue crabs to supplement the family diet.
Former sheriff Charlie Wells makes few public appearances these days, but when he was invited to the Sylvester Bellamy Thanksgiving Drive, he said he knew he had to attend.
“Sylvester Bellamy was a close friend of mine,” Wells said, recalling that he often would join him on night patrols while still a highway patrol trooper. “He was a great man. He was one of the strongest guys that I knew. He was not afraid of the devil.”
Sylvia Bellamy Bennett, daughter of Sylvester and Nettie Bellamy, called the Thanksgiving drive a blessing.
The Manatee Sheriff’s Office helped distribute 150 Thanksgiving baskets on Wednesday for the first Sylvester Bellamy Thanksgiving Drive. Bellamy was one of the first black deputies in Manatee County and is the brother of Ray Bellamy, a former Lincoln Memorial High School standout who donated the food baskets.
Sheriff Rick Wells, speaking of Sylvester Bellamy
“I am so grateful that you thought enough of my parents to be here today. Thank you. Thank you,” she said.
Ray Bellamy, who became the first black football player at the University of Miami and also student council president there, said he made a commitment to give back to the community that had given him everything.
“Look what our community can do. I am so proud of you,” Bellamy said, looking around the roomful of officers and deputies.
Sheriff Rick Wells echoed his father in calling Sylvester Bellamy a great man.
“He was one of the the very first African-American deputies to work for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. I want you to sit back and I want you to think about that for a minute. You talk about breaking the color barrier. Everything that he had to go through in law enforcement – it was not easy,” Wells said.
“There were times when he probably did not want to continue to deal with what he was dealing with. He served the community for over 30 years. Today we will honor him, and we will honor him every year that God gives us the breath to continue his legacy,” Wells said.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments