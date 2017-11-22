Local

Florida Highway Patrol to conduct DUI Wolfpack Friday

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 09:55 AM

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will actively steer the roads clear of drunk drivers starting Friday night.

The agency announced that it will conduct a DUI Wolfpack beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and running until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The operation will take place across multiple counties, including Manatee, Sarasota, Desoto, Hardee and Highlands.

The wolfpack will focus on I-75 and other busy areas, including major state and county roads.

FHP said that troopers will be mobile “while monitoring traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.”

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095

