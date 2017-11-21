Officers and K-9 doing pushups help remind residents to lock their doors

One Alabama police department is getting a lot of attention with its latest 9 p.m. routine reminder post on social media.
Law enforcement agencies across the nation have begun using social media to help prevent residential and vehicle burglaries with daily posts at 9 p.m. reminding their residents to lock their doors. But some departments are having fun with their #9PMRoutine posts.
On Saturday, the Gulf Shores Police Department posted a short video on its Facebook page for its #9PMRoutine reminder, featuring two officers doing pushups — with a K-9 in between them also doing pushups.
“K-9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!” the post said.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Facebook post had more than 135,000 views, more than 1,800 likes and had nearly 5,200 shares.
