Investigators identify man found in Myakka City woods

Investigators have identified the man whose body was found in the woods Monday afternoon in Myakka City.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name, pending notification of family.
An autopsy is expected to be performed Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to a call of a body found in the woods near the 5600 block of Verna Bethany Road in Myakka City shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit was called to the scene after deputies determined the death was suspicious.
The death is being investigated as suspicious until an autopsy is completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
