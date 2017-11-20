Westbound lanes of I-4 approaching downtown Tampa reopen after crash

A crash on westbound I-4 leading into I-275 left all lanes blocked Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, before being reopened shortly after noon.
There was police activity near mile marker 2 and heavy congestion. According to FDOT, traffic was backed up for miles — to U.S. 92 and Hillsborough Avenue.
As of about 11:30 a.m., only the left lane remained blocked and traffic had started to flow. All westbound I-4 lanes were reopened by 12:20 p.m.
Bay News 9 reported that the Lakeland Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-4. The vehicle crashed and four suspects were arrested, but one is still at-large.
Injuries have been reported, but the severity is unknown.
