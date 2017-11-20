A crash on I-4 near mile marker 2 has blocked all westbound lanes Monday morning. Commuters are asked to avoid the area.
A crash on I-4 near mile marker 2 has blocked all westbound lanes Monday morning. Commuters are asked to avoid the area. Florida Department of Transportation
Westbound lanes of I-4 approaching downtown Tampa reopen after crash

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 20, 2017 11:19 AM

A crash on westbound I-4 leading into I-275 left all lanes blocked Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, before being reopened shortly after noon.

There was police activity near mile marker 2 and heavy congestion. According to FDOT, traffic was backed up for miles — to U.S. 92 and Hillsborough Avenue.

As of about 11:30 a.m., only the left lane remained blocked and traffic had started to flow. All westbound I-4 lanes were reopened by 12:20 p.m.

Bay News 9 reported that the Lakeland Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit on I-4. The vehicle crashed and four suspects were arrested, but one is still at-large.

Injuries have been reported, but the severity is unknown.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

