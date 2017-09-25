Artificial turf set for Palmetto park as commissioners approve budget

Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved the $628 million net budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year Tuesday evening.
That figure is out of a total $1.5 billion gross budget. Millage rates remain the same at 6.43 and taxes will not go up.
The budget goes into effect Oct. 1.
In a presentation to commissioners, county financial management director Jan Brewer noted that taxable property values are on the rise, up 8.6 percent compared to last year, and are nearly back to where they had been in 2007.
Commissioners also approved changes to the Infrastructure Sales Tax Project list, which included adding funds for restrooms at East Bradenton Park and replacing parts of the boardwalk at Robinson Preserve.
During the first budget public hearing last week, Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace said she wanted to know why the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needed $900,000 for a new helicopter.
In a letter signed by the sheriff’s office comptroller Neil Unruh, the additional funds were needed because at the time they didn’t have a specific number to provide for the budget, and with the extra equipment they would be buying for the helicopter, the price increased.
Commissioner Trace also stated concerns about how artificial turf would affect the health of those who played on it, as there had been concerns of a possible link between artificial turf and cancer rates in goalies who use the turf.
“I’d have a hard time voting for artificial turf,” she said.
Initially, the parks department was asking for $3 million for three proposed artificial turf fields at Lincoln, Lakewood Ranch and G.T. Bray parks.
Parks director Charlie Hunsicker spoke of the need for artificial fields in county parks.
“We wear these fields down to dirt,” he said.
With the addition of artificial fields, Hunsicker said it would alleviate the destruction on grass fields, “a lot like you would do cattle in a pasture.”
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School and IMG Academy use artificial turf, Hunsicker noted.
In a compromise, the funding for the artificial turfs was reduced to $1 million to test out the success of the field at Lincoln Park.
The ordinance was approved 6-1, with Commissioner Carol Whitmore dissenting.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
