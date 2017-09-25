This tribute to Snooty is very corny

The Hunsader family’s group text chat buzzed off the charts after the news of Snooty’s death in July.
“We were so sad,” said Rachel Hunsader, manager of Hunsader Farms’ produce market. “Different generations of our family grew up visiting him.”
So it would only be fitting that the corn maze at the farm’s 26th annual Pumpkin Festival would pay tribute to Bradenton’s mascot, who died one day after his 69th birthday celebration when he got stuck in an enclosed area for the exhibit’s plumbing.
The seven-acre corn maze features an outline of the beloved manatee with the phrase “Snooty 1948-2017.”
In years past, the corn maze has been mowed out in various forms, from a train to a remembrance for her late grandfather, Hunsader said.
The maze was planted in August, and it took about a day for Hunsader’s father David to make her Snooty design a reality.
Anywhere between 80,000 and 100,000 people are expected at this year’s festival, located at 5500 County Road 675, which will be held on the last three weekends of October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
