Blue Roof aid offered for Irma storm damage

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives this week will offer Operation Blue Roof assistance to homeowners who received roof damage from Hurricane Irma.
Representatives will be located at Wal-Mart at 6225 E., State Road 64, Bradenton, through Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Irma. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors will install the temporary roof covering at no cost to the homeowner.
Only primary residences with standard shingled roofs are eligible for the program. Metal roofs and mobile homes will be repaired as practical on a case-by-case basis. Roofs with more than 50 percent structural damage are not eligible.
To receive assistance, a homeowner must sign a Right of Entry form to allow Corps staff and contractors to access your private property and assess roof damage.
For more information on the program, call (888) ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
Representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will continue to visit Manatee County locations this week to offer help Manatee County residents hoping to receive damage assistance related to Hurricane Irma. The remaining dates and locations:
- Myakka City Fire Station 2, 26636 State Road 70, Myakka City Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- South Manatee Library, 6081 26th Street W., Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Highway 301 North, Ellenton, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from noon until 8 p.m.
- Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, on Saturdat, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who attend one of the assistance dates should bring: One Social Security number per household, the address of the damaged home or apartment, a description of the damage, information about insurance coverage, a telephone number, a mailing address, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.
FEMA has also opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Venice to assist individuals and small businesses in obtaining assistance.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
