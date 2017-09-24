Tree trimmer dies after contact with live wire in Sarasota

A tree cutter died Sunday afternoon on Siesta Key after coming in contact with a live power line.
The victim’s identity was not immediately available, Capt. Lori Jaress of the Sarasota Police Department said Sunday evening.
“Apparently, the worker was in a bucket truck when contact was made with a live wire,” Jaress said. The accident occurred around 4 p.m.
The victim was trimming trees on Freeling Drive and died at the scene, Jaress added.
“The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate this death,” Jaress said.
ABC 7 reported that the worker could not be reached until Florida Power and Light could arrive and turn off the power grid in that area.
“I am not sure if he was working for a resident in the area or a company,” Jaress said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments