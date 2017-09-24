Local

I-75 blocked at University Parkway due to accident

Herald staff report

September 24, 2017 6:23 PM

SARASOTA

A crash has blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at University Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene of the crash at 5:42 p.m. Sunday, and the FHP said the left and center lanes were blocked.

