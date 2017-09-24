Man, 52, killed in boating accident; 4-year-old girl injured

A 52-year-old man was killed and a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured in a boating crash near Clearwater Beach on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the waters off Bay Esplanade.
The man was operating a personal watercraft with the 4-year-old as his passenger when they collided with a center console boat.
The girl was airlifted with serious injuries to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg, where she was listed in critical condition.
The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, where he died from his injuries.
