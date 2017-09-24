Brian Elkins
Brian Elkins
Brian Elkins

Local

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

September 24, 2017 9:59 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

New

Gina Nelson

04/19/1988

Wanted for Violation of drug court

New

Michael Grafman

04/21/1992

Wanted for Violation of drug court, burglary and grand theft

New

Trayvon McCollough

05/12/1987

Wanted for felon in possession of a firearm

New

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993 Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Rodney Dunbar

09/20/1985

Wanted for child abuse without great bodily harm

Wanted

Christopher Thibodeaux

3/23/1993

Wanted for home invasion robbery

Wanted

Terrance Green

06/05/1992

Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft

Wanted

Brian Elkins

4/15/1966

Wanted for contempt of court, violation of drug court.

Wanted

Elizabeth Moten

8/31/1971

Wanted for violation of probation.

Wanted

Thomas Jacobs Jr.

10/10/1981

Wanted for bench warrant, child neglect.

Wanted

Ronell Green

12/24/1971

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident
Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 2:38

Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare
Straw vote by veterans council opposes move of Confederate monument 1:46

Straw vote by veterans council opposes move of Confederate monument

View More Video