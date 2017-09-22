All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 shut down in North Port

All northbound traffic on Interstate 75 in North Port has been shut down because of a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 9:23 p.m. Friday, a crash at mile marker 181, just north of the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit, in the northbound lanes of I-75 was reported, according to the FHP website. There has been at least one fatality, according to a news release.
The crash is also reported to be a rollover with entrapment.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-75 at exit 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). Troopers are predicting it will take several hours to clear the crash, so drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
North Port Police is assisting FHP with the crash.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments