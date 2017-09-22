Local

Parrish man killed in crash on U.S. 301

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 22, 2017 9:47 PM

Manatee

A 57-year-old Parrish man was killed in a traffic crash Friday evening when he turned into another car’s path on U.S. 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey Scott Pfeifer was heading south on U.S. 301 in a 2013 Ford Explorer and was in the left-turn lane to enter The Shops at Silver Leaf, 11245 U.S. 301, but failed to stop as a 52-year-old Sarasota man in a 2014 Nissan Altima was approaching in the right northbound lane, according to a news release. As a result, the Altima crashed into the right side of the Explorer.

The collision sent the Explorer airborne, troopers reported, and it overturned before the right side of the Explorer crashed into a traffic sign and a light pole.

Pfeifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 0:18

Woman attacked violently during road rage incident
Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 2:38

Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare
Straw vote by veterans council opposes move of Confederate monument 1:46

Straw vote by veterans council opposes move of Confederate monument

View More Video