Parrish man killed in crash on U.S. 301

A 57-year-old Parrish man was killed in a traffic crash Friday evening when he turned into another car’s path on U.S. 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jeffrey Scott Pfeifer was heading south on U.S. 301 in a 2013 Ford Explorer and was in the left-turn lane to enter The Shops at Silver Leaf, 11245 U.S. 301, but failed to stop as a 52-year-old Sarasota man in a 2014 Nissan Altima was approaching in the right northbound lane, according to a news release. As a result, the Altima crashed into the right side of the Explorer.
The collision sent the Explorer airborne, troopers reported, and it overturned before the right side of the Explorer crashed into a traffic sign and a light pole.
Pfeifer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.
