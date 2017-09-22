Bradenton man pleads guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon

A Bradenton man and two others were waiting to rob someone who was supposed to have drugs in a parking lot, but their plan was foiled, and now he’s facing prison time.
Luis Quinones, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
The plea agreement states Quinones and two of his associates went to a Wal-Mart parking lot to rob someone who was set to arrive with drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement officers, acting on information, approached the car with Quinones inside in the parking lot.
A Ruger 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine was found in the car’s backseat — where Quinones was sitting — along with two other firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Quinones faces up to 10 years in prison for his latest charge. A sentencing date has yet to be set.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Murray as a part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program — a nationwide, gun-violence reduction strategy.
