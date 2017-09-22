Raised medians could be coming to major Bradenton street

The Florida Department of Transportation aims to improve safety along South Tamiami Trail by installing raised medians, and they’re asking for public input.
A hearing and presentation about the project, which stretches along South Tamiami Trail, or First Street West, from 21st Avenue West to 301 Boulevard West, will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 100 Riverfront Drive. An open house where FDOT staff is available to answer questions will begin at 5 p.m.
Aside from the raised median, other aspects of the project include updating side curb ramps, placing crosswalk markings on U.S. 41 at 30th Avenue and improving drainage at 30th Avenue East.
FDOT expects the project to cost $767,000 and construction is set to start in summer 2018.
A draft of the project can be viewed through Oct. 6 at the Downtown Central Library, located at 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments