Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 22, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
- Crash, Interstate 275 northbound at State Road 55, Palmetto, no roadblock reported;
- Hit-and-run crash, 13th Street West at 40th Avenue West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Bayshore Gardens Parkway at 26th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Bayshore Gardens Parkway at 14th Street West, Bradenton, roadblock;
- Crash, 26th Street West at 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton, roadblock eastbound right lane on 53rd Avenue;
- Crash, Sunshine Skyway northbound, roadblock in left lane;
- Crash, Interstate 275 at mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, left lane blocked;
- Crash, Interstate 275 northbound at North Howard Avenue, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash, Bee Ridge Road at Bond Plaza, Sarasota, roadblock two lanes of Bee Ridge Road;
- Crash, Fruitville Road at State Road 93 northbound, Sarasota, roadway clear;
- Crash, 17th Street at North Allendale Avenue, Saraosta, westbound turn lane and middle lane of 17th Street blocked;
- Crash, Dale Mabry Highway at West Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, roadblock;
- Crash, Hillsborough Avenue northbound at State Road 589, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Closed, semi truck fire, Interstate 75 southbound at State Road 52, Pasco County.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Check back for updates.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
