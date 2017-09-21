Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowd in downtown Bradenton

More Videos 1:46 Straw vote by veterans council opposes move of Confederate monument Pause 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 0:58 Bradenton Blues Festival party 2:45 Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower 4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 0:18 Budweiser Clydesdales stroll into downtown Bradenton 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 2:49 With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 0:37 Hurricane Maria strengthens off Dominican Republic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Budweiser Clydesdales stroll into downtown Bradenton The Budweiser Clydesdales strolled into downtown Bradenton and drew excitement on Old Main Street Thursday evening. The Budweiser Clydesdales strolled into downtown Bradenton and drew excitement on Old Main Street Thursday evening. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

The Budweiser Clydesdales strolled into downtown Bradenton and drew excitement on Old Main Street Thursday evening. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald