Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowd in downtown Bradenton

Happy hour on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton ended with a visit of the Budweiser Clydesdales on Thursday.
Traffic on Old Main Street stopped as a few hundred people gathered to see and take photos of the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The appearance was hosted by the Old Main Street Merchants Association.
It wasn’t their first time in Bradenton, however.
In February, the Clydesdales drew the attention of thousands when they made an appearance at the third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. Starting in Bradenton, the famous horses crossed the Green Bridge during the regatta, stopping several times along the way for spectators to see them.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
