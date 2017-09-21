A day after he was in 7-hour standoff cops, a man refused to appear before judge

A day after a Parrish man barricaded himself inside his home during a standoff with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, he refused to appear before a judge on Thursday.
David Robert Koverman, 54, was arrested following a seven-hour standoff and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Koverman had been acting erratically in the week leading up to the standoff, his wife told detectives, according to the warrant affidavit for his arrest. His wife of 16 years is a traveling nurse and had just returned from her most recent trip the week before.
One neighbor told the Herald that Koverman had shaved his head and said he would be going back to jail two days prior to the standoff.
On Wednesday afternoon when Koverman and his wife got into an argument, she went into a bedroom to get away from him, according to police reports. When she came out of the bedroom, her husband had armed himself with a color bolt-action type long gun, authorities said.
Koverman shot at a sliding glass door, shattering the glass and then fired at the bedroom door. He then pointed the gun at his wife, but said nothing to her, authorities said.
His wife was able to run out of their home and called 911.
When deputies arrived at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, they could see Koverman breaking out the glass of windows in the home and saw him fire several shots from the dwelling.
The sheriff’s office established a perimeter around the home and evacuated neighbors in the vicinity as a helicopter and drone kept watch of Koverman. He was finally contacted by phone but was hostile, violent and did not want to speak with hostage negotiators, authorities said.
When the sheriff’s office was still not able to talk Koverman out of the home after deploying tear gas, the SWAT team entered the home, found him barricaded inside a closet and took him into custody.
