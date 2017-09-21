Local

MTC East Campus to host open house for the community

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

September 21, 2017 2:12 PM

Lakewood Ranch

Officials of the East Campus of Manatee Technical College will host an open house for prospective students and the community.

The event is set 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at the MTC East Campus, 5520 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

The Lakewood Ranch campus specializes in career preparation for health science and public service occupations.

Self-guided tours will be available in dental assisting, EMT/paramedic, fire fighter, law enforcement, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, optometric assistant, pharmacy technician, and surgical technology programs, according to an MTC news release.

Instructors, counselors, and financial aid personnel will be on hand to answer questions.

Visitors will also see a firefighter class in action, EMT students performing scenarios with human patient simulators, and clinical labs that mimic authentic work environments in many healthcare professions, the release states.

MTC is accepting students for programs beginning in January. Several programs have start dates in October and November.

Descriptions of MTC’s career education programs can be found at http://manateetech.edu/programs/career-prep/. Programs are listed by area of interest. Information: 941.752.8100.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 2:45

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma
Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery 1:21

Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery
Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:18

Medical marijuana available in Bradenton

View More Video