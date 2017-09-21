Vets reject proposal to move Confederate monument to Veterans Park

The Manatee County Veterans Council seems prepared to say no thanks to a proposal to move a 93-year-old monument to the Confederacy to Veterans Park, located between Riverwalk and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
In a nonbinding straw poll Thursday, attendees voted 44-6 to oppose moving the monument to Veterans Park.
Council Chair Carl Hunsinger told members to take the discussion back to their veterans posts or other organizations and return to the October council meeting with their views on the monument.
Manatee County first shrouded the monument, and then moved it off the grounds of the Manatee County Courthouse in the dead of night in August. The monument was broken as it was removed to storage. The move followed rancorous protests against the monument, which was originally installed in 1924.
“Should we receive the monument into Veterans Park, or should we not?” asked Hunsinger as he opened discussion. “We will do a formal vote in October, but we need to do our homework, and to do it right.”
Carl Hunsinger, chairman of the Manatee County Veterans Council
Retired Col. Gill Ruderman said his Veterans of Foreign Wars post debated the issue earlier this week and was unanimous that the monument not go to Veterans Park.
Moving the monument to Veterans Park could open the park up to protests, and vandalism, Lance Biddle of AmVets Post 301 in Ellenton said.
The minority sentiment in the room seemed to be dismayed that history was being revised to placate vociferous demonstrators.
“I believe the county will listen to its veterans. The council represents 40,000 veterans in Manatee County,” Hunsinger said.
In discussions at Manatee County Commission meetings, possible locations mentioned for the Confederate monument have included the Gamble Mansion in Ellenton and Veterans Park.
County Commission chair Betsy Benac attended Thursday’s Veterans Council meeting at Kirby Stewart American Legion Post 24, but did not speak during the discussion prior to the vote.
“I appreciate that the veterans council is asking their members, their groups to weigh in on this issue. It’s important to veterans. And so I appreciate the fact that they are taking the time to deliberate and bringing a message back to the county commission,” Benac said after the meeting.
The county commission has not set a date on when to resume deliberations about the monument.
“We are looking at what our options are. We are trying to evaluate the properties. The Gamble Mansion is not under county control, so we would have to work with the state to see if that is doable. This is certainly an important group to provide input,” Benac said of the Veterans Council.
In other business Thursday:
- Lee Washington, the Manatee County Veterans Service Officer, announced that his office has opened new outreaches in Manatee County. In addition to the main office in the County Administration Office in downtown Bradenton, veterans can also get help 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Manatee County Building and Development Services Annex, 5030 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, and 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays at Island Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.
- Derrick D. Heard, program manager for the Yellow Ribbon program at Turning Points, announced that the 19th annual stand down for homeless veterans and others on the street is set for 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. During the stand down, participants can get showers, hair cuts, clothing, a hot meal, and job assistance. A stumbling point this year is the loss of a $7,000 Department of Labor grant. Donations can be made to Turning Points Yellow Ribbon Program in care of the stand down at 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. For more information, contact Heard at 941-747-1509.
- The council announced its annual awardees: veteran of the year - Bryan Jacobs, founder of the Vets-2-Chefs program at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, auxiliary member of the year - Mary Silcox of Palmetto VFW Post 2488, and civilian of the year - Charles Clapsaddle of METV.
- The second Manasota Military Ball will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Renaissance on 9th, 1816 9th St. W., Bradenton. Cost is $50 per ticket. For more information visit my-mcvc.org, or call Stuart Taube at 941-320-3396.
