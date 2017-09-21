20 waiting for power to return in Manatee

Twenty FPL customers in Manatee County woke up still without power Thursday morning.
Hurricane Irma knocked out power to millions of Florida residents when she struck the state Sept. 10-11. Slowly but surely, power has been restored to the majority of the state, but there are still 38,406 customers waiting for the lights to come back on, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The vast majority of those outages are in Collier and Lee counties.
In Manatee County, 20 of Florida Power and Light’s 184,900 customers were among those left living in the dark as of a 7 a.m. Thursday update on the electric company’s Outage Map.
That’s down from the 210 FPL customers that were waiting on power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Sarasota County, there were 30 FPL customers without power, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
