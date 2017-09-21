A man was critically injured after he fell from the back of a striping machine in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to reports.
Man hurt when he falls from back of striping machine, reports say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 21, 2017 7:53 AM

A worker was taken to the hospital after he fell from a truck and hit his head early Thursday morning.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded to the call when a road construction worker fell from the vehicle and hit his head, according to at tweet from the department.

Clearwater police told Tampa television news station WFLA Channel 8 the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday as a road crew was striping along Gulf to Bay Boulevard near Old Coachman Road. Part of the road was closed after the incident.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Leonard Singh, fell from the back of the striping machine and his head struck a “rough patch of asphalt,” leaving him in critical condition, according to WFLA.

Singh was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was flown to Bayfront Health, WFLA reports.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

