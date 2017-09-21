Man hurt when he falls from back of striping machine, reports say

A worker was taken to the hospital after he fell from a truck and hit his head early Thursday morning.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded to the call when a road construction worker fell from the vehicle and hit his head, according to at tweet from the department.
Our crews worked a road construction accident this morning where a worker fell off a vehicle and hit his head. He is now at Bayfront. pic.twitter.com/LU1QoFhxsB— @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) September 21, 2017
Clearwater police told Tampa television news station WFLA Channel 8 the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday as a road crew was striping along Gulf to Bay Boulevard near Old Coachman Road. Part of the road was closed after the incident.
The man, identified as 60-year-old Leonard Singh, fell from the back of the striping machine and his head struck a “rough patch of asphalt,” leaving him in critical condition, according to WFLA.
Singh was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was flown to Bayfront Health, WFLA reports.
Sara Nealeigh
