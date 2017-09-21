Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 21, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
- Crash, 69th Street East at 76th Avenue East, Palmetto, roadway clear;
- Crash, U.S. 301 at State Road 60, Tampa, roadblock;
- Hit-and-run crash, Adamo Drive at South Maydell Drive, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Crash, State Road 618 westbound at South 78th Street, Tampa, roadblock;
- Crash, State Road 618 eastbound at mile marker 15, Tampa, roadway open;
- Crash, U.S. 19 North at 66th Street, Clearwater, roadway open;
- Crash, Hamlin Boulevard at Oliver Street, Largo, northbound lane blocked.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
