Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 21, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

September 21, 2017 6:34 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.

  • Crash, 69th Street East at 76th Avenue East, Palmetto, roadway clear;
  • Crash, U.S. 301 at State Road 60, Tampa, roadblock;
  • Hit-and-run crash, Adamo Drive at South Maydell Drive, Tampa, roadway clear;
  • Crash, State Road 618 westbound at South 78th Street, Tampa, roadblock;
  • Crash, State Road 618 eastbound at mile marker 15, Tampa, roadway open;
  • Crash, U.S. 19 North at 66th Street, Clearwater, roadway open;
  • Crash, Hamlin Boulevard at Oliver Street, Largo, northbound lane blocked.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

