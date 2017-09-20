The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a SWAT situation in the Twin Rivers subdivision in Parrish on Wednesday afternoon. A man fired several shots while barricaded inside his home.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a SWAT situation in the Twin Rivers subdivision in Parrish on Wednesday afternoon. A man fired several shots while barricaded inside his home. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a SWAT situation in the Twin Rivers subdivision in Parrish on Wednesday afternoon. A man fired several shots while barricaded inside his home. Jessica De Leon jdeleon@bradenton.com

Local

Parrish subdivision evacuated after armed man barricades self in home

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 5:48 PM

Manatee

Law enforcement has evacuated a subdivision in Parrish after an armed man barricaded himself in a home.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a disturbance call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of 162nd Ave. E. in the Twin Rivers subdivision in Parrish.

The man, who is armed, fired his weapon several times as he barricaded himself in a home, but no injuries were reported.

The area around the incident has been evacuated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit is on scene.

This is a breaking news bulletin. Check back for updates.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 2:45

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma
Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery 1:21

Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery
Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:18

Medical marijuana available in Bradenton

View More Video