Parrish subdivision evacuated after armed man barricades self in home

Law enforcement has evacuated a subdivision in Parrish after an armed man barricaded himself in a home.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a disturbance call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of 162nd Ave. E. in the Twin Rivers subdivision in Parrish.
The man, who is armed, fired his weapon several times as he barricaded himself in a home, but no injuries were reported.
The area around the incident has been evacuated, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit is on scene.
This is a breaking news bulletin. Check back for updates.
