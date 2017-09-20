Manatee family putting on full court press to find donor

When she first moved to Manatee County from St. Louis nearly four years ago, Sherry Sims knew exactly 12 people, and most of them were relatives.
That’s hardly enough to begin to rally an entire community to help find a bone marrow donor for her 9-year-old grandson who lives in St. Louis and who has a rare autoimmune genetic disorder that afflicts roughly 200 people in the world.
Alex’s autoimmune system is broken. It doesn’t stop. It continues to attack healthy organs and other parts of his body.
But due to simply getting out and meeting people, Sims figures she now knows 1,000 people in Manatee County, and nearly that many know the story of her grandson, Alex, who has IPEX Syndrome and still hasn’t been able to find a bone marrow match, even in the nationwide Bone Marrow Registry.
When a bone marrow match is finally found, Alex’s own faulty immune system could be replaced with a new one during bone marrow transplant surgery, which comes at a cost of about $800,000, Sims said.
Sims is not giving up.
Armed with posters and her love for Alex, who she describes as “kind of like a little adult, an avid reader who has lots of muscle and strength issues so he’s never played baseball or soccer because physical things hurt,” Sims has tirelessly taken swabs from hundreds in Manatee to find that elusive one-in-a-million match.
“It’s a race against time,” Sims said.
“Alex’s autoimmune system is broken,” Sims added. “It doesn’t stop. It continues to attack healthy organs and other parts of his body.”
Alex’s father, Brandon, who is Sims’ son and also a St. Louis resident and Alex’s mother, also from St. Louis, first noticed that Alex didn’t crawl as an infant. He would scoot. He had strength issues. He didn’t walk until age 3. He also became diabetic as his own immune system attacked his pancreas. He developed skin and intestinal problems.
The family has raised $48,000 over the past six months for the transplant, much of it coming from local VFW and American Legion groups who honor Alex’s great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Melvin and Wanda Whitaker of Palmetto. Melvin Whitaker served in World War II.
Sims plans to continue her “swab parties” for the Bone Marrow Registry with events Thursday and Friday.
The public can meet Sims and Alex’s grandfather, Ron Gillaspy, who will both be armed with swabs from 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday outside the cafeteria at Manatee Memorial Hospital, 206 Second St. E., Bradenton and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday also outside the cafeteria at MMH.
“Team Alex,” as they call themselves, will also be “swabbing” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Mixon Fruit Farms.
“Donors must be between 18 and 44 years old, in good health and willing to donate to anyone who needs a transplant,” Sims said.
Information: 941-527-1403 or cas575@aol.com or cotaforteamalexs.com.
