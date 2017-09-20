Man dies week after Parrish teen crashes into his motorcycle’s path

A 75-year-old Wimauma man died a week after a Parrish teen driving a pickup truck turned into the Harley-Davidson he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, a 17-year-old boy was stopped in a 2007 Ford F-150 facing west at the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 62 and U.S. 301 as Douglas Damron was headed north on a 2005 Harley Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited in the left lane on 301 approaching the intersection.
The teen turned left into Damron’s path and crashed into the Harley.
The motorcycle flipped onto its side and slid across U.S. 301 into the southbound left turn lane, ejecting the driver. Damron, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he was treated over the past week.
On Wednesday, Damron died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, and the teen has not been charged.
