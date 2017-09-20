One affordable housing project gets new hope. Another is in jeopardy

Miami-based developer Housing Trust Group was one of a very few success stories in Bradenton in receiving tax credits to build an affordable housing project, but being awarded credits doesn’t always translate into construction.
HTG was awarded the credits in April for a 90-unit project on 3.5 acres of vacant land on what the city deems to be a key piece of gateway property on the corner of Sixth Avenue East and Ninth Street East. As design went forward, the number of units were scaled back, but the developer is telling the city they need that number of units to make the project viable.
Tax credits are guaranteed through the Florida Housing Finance Corp. and investors then purchase those credits for tax deductions. HGT proposes a plan to include the redevelopment of the 36-unit, 1950s-era Love Apartments on Sixth Street Court East as a Phase II addition to their approved Addison project.
Preliminary drawings for HGT’s proposal have not garnered a lot of enthusiasm from city officials. From conceptual design to a lack of amenities, the city wants a more detailed proposal presented next week before the Oct. 4 tax-credit application deadline to submit the proposal.
Ward 5 Councilman Harold Byrd Jr. said the developer needs to be sent a message that the redevelopment of Love Apartments needs to include its own amenities.
Mayor Wayne Poston said the city doesn’t “want a project that is problematic over time. There needs to be a good solution, not just a solution.”
Addison will cost $19 million above and beyond what it will cost to move forward with redeveloping Love Apartments. While it sounds like a lot of money, Callahan said, “A lot of that money goes in different directions and out of $19 million you are looking at maybe $10 million actually going into construction. That’s not a lot for the kind of project we expect to see. We aren’t going to accept second-rate standards.”
