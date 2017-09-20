One less annoying thing to deal with after Irma? Mosquitoes

Mosquito populations are few and far between as what is normally expected for this time of year, said Manatee County Mosquito Control District assistant director Chris Lesser.
“We’re not seeing an increase in mosquito populations in Manatee County that some of the other counties are seeing,” he said.
He believes Irma’s timing, after a no-name storm caused major flooding in parts of the county, helped immensely.
The life cycle of a mosquito doesn’t call for much dilly-dallying. Once eggs are laid and hatched on the water’s surface, it takes about a week for the transformation into larvae, then pupae, and then adult. Some adults live a week, others months. Only females will bite humans; if she’s not smacked to oblivion, she’ll lay eggs.
But when crews sprayed areas around the county after the rain events in late August, there wasn’t enough time for mosquitoes to lay eggs.
Although Irma brought about 7 inches of rain to the area, it didn’t cause major flooding that was expected, which would have made the perfect breeding ground for the insects. It’s a different story for counties to the south, like Collier County, whose Irma floodwaters are laden with bacteria in addition to the potential of bringing mosquitoes that carry diseases, according to the Naples Daily News.
Lesser said that when the district surveyed traps set around Manatee after Irma, they found some of the lowest counts of the season. The district hasn’t fielded many calls about the need for mosquito spraying, either.
“It surprised us, too,” he said.
High season for mosquitoes, Lesser said, is from June to the first week of September. Aside from hurricane season, which lasts through November, humidity will continue to drop as the seasons change and will cause populations to plummet even further.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
