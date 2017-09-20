Local

Bus with 13 passengers involved in crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 9:28 AM

Manatee

No one was injured when a Manatee County school bus carrying 13 people struck the back of a 2004 Buick Lesabre Tuesday afternoon but one driver is facing charges.

A bus, driven by an 82-year-old Palmetto man, was stopped behind the Buick facing westbound in the left turn lane of 30th Avenue West at the intersection of U.S. 41 when the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the bus accelerated prematurely while the Buick was still stopped, striking the back of the vehicle, according to FHP.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The bus driver was charged with careless driving.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Medical marijuana available in Bradenton

Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:18

Medical marijuana available in Bradenton
After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:37

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy
See how Fontana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma 0:26

See how Fontana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma

View More Video