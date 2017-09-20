Bus with 13 passengers involved in crash

No one was injured when a Manatee County school bus carrying 13 people struck the back of a 2004 Buick Lesabre Tuesday afternoon but one driver is facing charges.
A bus, driven by an 82-year-old Palmetto man, was stopped behind the Buick facing westbound in the left turn lane of 30th Avenue West at the intersection of U.S. 41 when the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of the bus accelerated prematurely while the Buick was still stopped, striking the back of the vehicle, according to FHP.
No injuries were reported in the crash. The bus driver was charged with careless driving.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
