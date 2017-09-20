After Irma, 310 still without power

It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Irma hit Florida, and still, hundreds in the county are living without power, but those numbers have been dropping.
As of 6:20 a.m., 310 Manatee County Florida Power and Light customers were still without power, according to the company’s Outage Map.
It’s a decrease from 8 p.m. Tuesday, when 720, or about .4 percent, of its customers in Manatee County were without power, according to FPL.
In Sarasota County, about 690 FPL customers were still without power Wednesday morning, according to FPL. That’s down from 1,240, or about .5 percent, of Sarasota County FPL customers with no lights Tuesday evening.
Irma left more than 5.5 million people without power, but as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 84,457 people or about .8 percent of the state, were still in the dark.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments