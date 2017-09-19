City of Bradenton temporarily halts yard debris hauls

Residents hoping to clear their lawns for good of downed limbs and leaves after Hurricane Irma will have to wait a bit longer.
The City of Bradenton announced Tuesday that it was temporarily stopping yard debris collection, and that residents should not leave it stacked on the sidewalk or street.
A two-sweep collection for construction and demolition debris, such as roofing or carpets, will begin the week of Sept. 25, according to a press release. Homeowners should not mix in yard debris, the city advised.
Trash collectors will not enter private property to pick up debris, so it should be placed in the right-of-way area but not in the street, according to the city.
The city will announce when yard debris collection will resume on www.cityofbradenton.com.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
