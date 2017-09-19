East county version of G.T. Bray considered a ‘high priority’

An east county version of G.T. Bray Park is one of the top priorities for the future of the parks and natural resources department.
County commissioners heard from Parks and Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker, Kimley-Horn Project Manager Kelley Klepper and Barth Associates planner Dave Barth about details in the proposed parks master plan.
Barth said the attitude of the plan was “letting go of preconceived notions,” like thinking of “relax” as opposed to “benches,” or “play” instead of “playground.”
He designed different models in which current and proposed parks could be planned around each other, based on distance and area need.
An “equity model” acts like a hub, such as G.T. Bray — there would be fewer of them, but more people could enjoy different activities at them. A “hub-and-spoke” model would have a central park with satellite parks designed for neighborhoods.
How parks should be spaced were mapped out by sports facilities, like football, basketball and aquatics, with a future goal of making more indoor recreation facilities.
The plan also purports how close parks should be, with a three-mile “driveshed” west of Interstate 75 and a five-mile radius between Interstate 75 and Lorraine Road. The portion of the county east of the Lakewood Ranch area would not have a specific distance standard.
In an online survey with 534 respondents, needs identified included more nature trails, paved biking paths and large community parks. A quarter of Manatee County is made up of green, open space. Just to the south in Sarasota, with a boost from Myakka River State Park, that number is doubled.
Another shift in parks ideology could mean developers would have more responsibility to make small parks in their communities. Hunsicker pointed out that future Lake Flores residents may have to turn to G.T. Bray or further for a park.
“We have a gap there in the community,” Hunsicker said.
While nothing was set in stone yet, officials intend to get opinions from those who would use the parks.
“I think it’s important that we take (the plan) back out to the community,” County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said. “It will be a guidepost for the next 10 years.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments