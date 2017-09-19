Need a job? Manatee County is hiring

From deputies to dispatchers, Manatee County is looking for people to fill more than 100 vacancies in the government.
Anyone interested in a job can visit the hiring expo at the Bradenton Area Convention Center 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 to meet representatives from the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Supervisor of Elections Office and others.
Officials with CareerSource Suncoast will be available to help people with resumes and interviews, according to the county’s talent recruiter Joe Spain.
“The county is expanding, this coupled with over 500 current employees set to retire in the next three to five years, there has never been a better time to explore a long-term career in county government,” Spain said in a press release.
According to Manatee County Government, jobs that need filling include:
- Bus operators and transit attendants.
- Administrative support.
- Industrial controls technicians/
- School crossing guards.
- Law enforcement deputies.
- Inspections officers.
- Project management and project engineers.
- Accounting and finance.
- 911 emergency dispatchers.
- Utility workers.
- Convention center staff.
- Counter associates at the Tax Collector’s Office.
- Transportation planners.
- Operations and maintenance workers.
More information on the hiring expo can be found by emailing Joe Spain at joe.spain@mymanatee.org or calling at 941-748-4501 ext. 3859.
Comments