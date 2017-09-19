Careful planning helps Lakewood Ranch snap back after Irma

Talk of Hurricane Irma, which dominated the lives of Floridians this month, also dominated the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority meeting Tuesday.
Supervisors of the authority, which oversees operations at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, wanted to know how operations, communications, storm response and recovery could have been improved.
But after asking the tough questions, supervisors seemed to agree that Lakewood Ranch had been lucky and town hall staff had performed well.
Summing it up best was supervisor Robert Crain: “I am thrilled by the response of town hall.”
Supervisor Alan Roth agreed: “We really lucked out.”
We will be done with the major cleanup by the end of the week.
Paul Chetlain, director of operations at Lakewood Ranch
Paul Chetlain, director of operations, said an investment in critical drainage maintenance, tree pruning and precautions such as removing community gates and safeguarding electronics helped minimize disruption and got the town hall quickly back into operation after Irma blew through.
But the community had the usual cleanup to contend with, including several hundred downed trees and lots of damage to landscaping.
“We will be done with the major cleanup by the end of the week,” Chetlain said.
Water damage is always a concern during a hurricane, but the flood control process worked very well, Chetlain said.
The town hall had several staff members back at work Monday after the storm moved through, and by Tuesday, town hall operations had resumed and the website was online again, executive director Anne Ross said.
Also on Monday, Ross made phone contact with all of the IDA supervisors, and the chairs of the community development districts, chairman Tom Green said.
Efforts to help restock shelves at the Food Bank of Manatee, which started before Irma, resulted in 3,200 pounds of food and $1,500 in cash collected at town hall, Ross said.
Those efforts continued after Irma left with residents donating unused water and food items that they had bought prior to the storm’s arrival, she said.
Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30, with the most intensity usually in September and October.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
