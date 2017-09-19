Drug Free America Foundation launches new Marijuana and the Workplace Tool Kit

As marijuana legalization efforts gain traction locally and around the country, its effect on the workplace is sure to be felt.
On the same day a medical marijuana dispensary opened in downtown Bradenton, the Drug Free America Foundation launched its new Marijuana and the Workplace Tool Kit on Tuesday at Pier 22.
The forum, co-sponsored by Drug Free Manatee and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, featured a presentation by Amy Ronshausen, the deputy director of the Drug Free America Foundation, who discussed how the implementation of Florida’s medical marijuana program will affect employers in the state.
“Employers must be diligent and proactive in understanding how the use of marijuana affects individuals, the overall influence to their business and the level of financial liability that is acceptable,” Calvina Fay, the executive director of the Drug Free America Foundation, said in a news release.
Fay said identifying and defining liability related to marijuana use is one of the most evolving areas of risk management and insurance practices. She also suggested a smart approach for employers would be to implement workplace practices that encourage safe, healthy lifestyles.
“We encourage employers to remain consistent and fair in the application of workplace rules and procedures and to regularly review their program in relation to applicable laws, regulations and statutes that may have changed,” Fay said.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments