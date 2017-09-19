One percent of Manatee County waiting for power

Now more than a week after Hurricane Irma struck Florida, one percent of Manatee County is still without power, according to a 6 a.m. update from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
That leaves 2,110 Florida Power and Light customers waiting for their lights to come back on, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and FPL’s Outage Map. As of the 6 a.m. update, all cooperatives customers in Manatee County have seen power restored.
It’s an improvement from 8:30 p.m. Monday, when FPL said 3,720, or just more than 2 percent, of its 184,900 customers did not have electricity for their homes or businesses.
In Sarasota County, 2 percent, or 5,280 FPL customers were still without power Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. All cooperatives customers were restored as of Tuesday.
More than 5.5. million were left without power after Irma, but by Tuesday 210,087 customers - or two percent of the state’s power customers - were still living in the dark, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
