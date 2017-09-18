Local

Two women seriously injured after crashing into back of a semi-truck

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 18, 2017 10:00 PM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 10:12 PM

Manatee

Two women were seriously injured after slamming into the back of a semi-truck that had slowed for traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old Seminole woman was driving a 2003 Jaguar S-Type in the center northbound lane of Interstate 75 just past the exit for State Road 70 when the 2015 Freightliner Cascadia in front of her slowed down for traffic, according to a news release. She failed to stop, instead crashing into the back of the semi-truck.

She and her passenger, a 32-year-old Port Charlotte woman, were taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated for serious injures.

The driver of the semi-truck, an Alabama man, was not reportedly injured.

Troopers cited the driver of the Jaguar for careless driving.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

