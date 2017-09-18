Southern Manatee receives federal grant for nine new firefighters

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District has been awarded a $2.4 million federal grant to hire nine firefighters/EMTs/paramedics.
The department is one of nine in Florida to receive the grant.
The Department of Homeland Security awarded the grant under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. It was the first time Southern Manatee has applied for the grant, Fire Chief Brian Gorski said Monday.
“It’s a win-win for the community and the department,” Gorski said.
This will allow the district to staff its hazardous materials response vehicle with currently employed hazmat technician firefighters/EMTs, increasing overall firefighter and public safety.
The addition of the nine firefighters will increase the effectiveness of the first alarm assignments and other emergencies occurring in the district, out of the district and within the region.
By increasing the number of personnel on first alarm assignments it will allow firefighters to enter structure fires in a safer manner and perform lifesaving operations and reduce property damage.
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District serves 34 square miles and has a population of 55,000 permanent residents, increasing to 60,000 in winter months.
In 2016, the district responded to 5,836 calls, including 70 structure fires, 204 hazardous condition calls, 4,029 medical calls, and 1,533 other calls.
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District operates a Hazardous Materials Response Team for the county and will be implementing Advanced Life Support (ALS) – Paramedic Fire Engines within the next few years.
The district is now advertising for the new positions. It’s anticipated the new firefighters will start work Jan. 24, Gorski said.
Under the first two years of the grant, the federal government would pay 75 percent of the salaries for the new staff members. That drops to 35 percent the third year. In the fouth year, the district would assume all costs.
For more information about the new positions and the fire district, visit smfr.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
