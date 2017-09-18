Most residents of Bradenton’s “Christmas Street” are still without power

The Grinch probably won’t be stealing Christmas, but he’s putting a serious damper on the Autumnal equinox for Bradenton’s most famously Christmas-oriented block.
While officials are saying that about 95 percent of Manatee County has regained electricity after Hurricane Irma, some residents of “Christmas Street” — officially known as 12th Street Drive West — were still without power on Monday afternoon, more than a week after Irma blew through town.
Some of the people who live on “Christmas Street,” which draws hundreds of visitors every day during the Yule season because of is tradition of extravagant Christmas displays, never lost their power in the storm. Other have been without lights, refrigeration and air conditioning for more than week.
Some got a bit of a tease when their electricity came back on, but it then went out again in spectacular fashion.
“We had electricity for about four hours,” said Janis Goettler, whose family has lived on “Christmas Street” since 2001. “Then, it sounded like fireworks.”
Some residents thought, even as recently as Monday, that the noise they heard was someone celebrating the return of electricity to the neighborhood. But Goettler could see transformers exploding on the power lines behind her house and her neighbor’s house.
They lost power again and have not had it since.
Up the street, Teresa and Paul Foley didn’t even get a four-hour respite. As of Monday, the Foleys had been without electricity for nine days. A recorded message from Florida Power & Light told her it would be back on by 11:45 a.m. Friday, but right around the same time a recording told her neighbor two houses to the west that it would be on Wednesday morning.
Like several other people on “Christmas Street,” the Foleys had a bit of electricity, courtesy of extension cords that stretched across the street from a neighbor’s house. Teresa Foley said she was just using it for a couple of fans.
The Foley and Goettler households are among the long-time residents of the block who make a point of decorating their homes elaborately starting the day after Thanksgiving. As many as a few hundred cars travel down the street each evening that time of year, as well as buses from senior living facilities.
The popularity of the tradition among residents of the street ebbs and flows. Goettler estimated that only about half of the 30 or so homes on the block get the full Christmas Street treatment. Foley said she thinks it’s a significantly higher percentage than that, but that these days fewer people decorate than in the tradition’s heyday.
“Some people don’t do it because it really does add to your electric bill,” Foley said.”We can’t really afford it, but when you see the faces of the children, it’s worth the extra $40 or $50.”
You just have to be patient, don’t you?
Teresa Foley
People on “Christmas Street” were feeling frustrated and uncomfortable earlier this week. It was partly from the prolonged loss of power itself, but also from the difficulty in getting reliable updates.
“It’s fine for them to post this on the television,” Foley said, “but we can’t see it.”
But even if they’re not exactly merry these days, most seem to be taking the inconvenience with a reasonable amount of cheer.
“You just have to be patient, don’t you?” Foley said. “You can’t call and (yell), because it’s nobody’s fault.”
Besides, Christmas season starts in just a couple of months, and there will be no better place to live than on “Christmas Street.”
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
