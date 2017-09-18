Commissioners vote to keep County Administrator Ed Hunzeker another year

Manatee County commissioners voted in favor of keeping County Administrator Ed Hunzeker for one more year.
His contract was to expire Jan. 29, 2018.
The commissioners voted 4-3 in December 2016 to not renew Hunzeker’s contract and to start a national search in a new county administrator. Last month, the commission named six finalists for the job.
According to county spokesman Nick Azzara, two of the six finalists — county recreation division manager Danny Hopkins and David Ellis, deputy county manager in Wake County, N.C. — had dropped out of the running in August.
It will be up to the county’s human resources department and Springstead Waters Executive Recruitment, in charge of the national search, to notify the others about the contract extension, Azzara said.
Hunzeker, who has been county administrator since 2006, currently earns $209,185.60 per year.
Commissioner Robin DiSabatino announced during the commission meeting she spoke with Hunzeker about staying, saying she felt as though they had a “ship without a captain.”
Commissioner Stephen Jonsson was critical of DiSabatino and Commissioner Charles Smith, who had been in favor of looking for a new administrator.
The commission voted 6-0 in favor, with Commissioner Vanessa Baugh absent from the meeting, to keep Hunzeker another year.
“I think we made the right decision,” DiSabatino said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055
