Florida Power and Light crews gather at a staging area.
Florida Power and Light crews gather at a staging area. Miami Herald
Florida Power and Light crews gather at a staging area. Miami Herald

Local

7 percent of Manatee County still without power a week later

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

September 17, 2017 10:31 AM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 10:52 PM

MANATEE

Progress continues to be made to restore power to Manatee County customers in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, 7 percent of Manatee County’s 184,900 customer accounts remained without electricity, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The 7 percent translates to 12,980 Manatee customers still waiting for their lights to come back on.

Sunday’s total reflects an improvement over Saturday, when 11 percent of Manatee County was still without electricity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 9 p.m. Friday, 14 percent of the county, or more than 29,000 customers, were without power.

In Sarasota County at 3 p.m. Sunday, 23,750 customers out of 263,800, or 9 percent, were without power.

“We have an army of restoration workers that continue to be aggressively restoring power throughout our service territory,” Rob Gould, Florida Power and Light vice president and chief communications officer, said Saturday.

As of noon Sunday, 90 percent of power outages have been restored in Florida by more than 30,000 workers, according to a news release from Gov. Rick Scott.

Since the height of the power outages, which was 6.7 million on Monday, power has been restored to more than 6 million accounts, which is how utility companies measure each Florida home or business, the news release states.

FPL has 4.4 million customers in Florida who were impacted by the storm of which 400,000 are still without power, according to the news release.

The current power outage as of noon Sunday is roughly 675,000 accounts, the release states.

FPL customers can call 1-800-4OUTAGE to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.

The Peace River Electric Cooperative call center can be reached at 800-282-3824.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

    With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages.

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season
Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle
Lawyer paid jail inmates for sex, sheriff says 15:48

Lawyer paid jail inmates for sex, sheriff says

View More Video