7 percent of Manatee County still without power a week later

Progress continues to be made to restore power to Manatee County customers in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
As of 11 p.m. Sunday, 7 percent of Manatee County’s 184,900 customer accounts remained without electricity, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The 7 percent translates to 12,980 Manatee customers still waiting for their lights to come back on.
Sunday’s total reflects an improvement over Saturday, when 11 percent of Manatee County was still without electricity.
At 9 p.m. Friday, 14 percent of the county, or more than 29,000 customers, were without power.
In Sarasota County at 3 p.m. Sunday, 23,750 customers out of 263,800, or 9 percent, were without power.
“We have an army of restoration workers that continue to be aggressively restoring power throughout our service territory,” Rob Gould, Florida Power and Light vice president and chief communications officer, said Saturday.
As of noon Sunday, 90 percent of power outages have been restored in Florida by more than 30,000 workers, according to a news release from Gov. Rick Scott.
Since the height of the power outages, which was 6.7 million on Monday, power has been restored to more than 6 million accounts, which is how utility companies measure each Florida home or business, the news release states.
FPL has 4.4 million customers in Florida who were impacted by the storm of which 400,000 are still without power, according to the news release.
The current power outage as of noon Sunday is roughly 675,000 accounts, the release states.
FPL customers can call 1-800-4OUTAGE to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.
The Peace River Electric Cooperative call center can be reached at 800-282-3824.
