Manatee County’s featured fugitives

September 17, 2017 9:01 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

Carl Brown

10/29/1978

Wanted for violation of probation, burglary, dealing in stolen property and possession of heroin

Wanted

Avens Lemieux

06/28/1985

Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm

Wanted

Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw

12/27/1992

Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)

Wanted

Rodney Dunbar

09/20/1985

Wanted for child abuse without great bodily harm

Wanted

Andrew Freeman

10/01/1988

Wanted for sale of heroin and fentanyl

Wanted

Christopher Thibodeaux

3/23/1993

Wanted for home invasion robbery

Wanted

Terrance Green

06/05/1992

Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft

Wanted

Brian Elkins

4/15/1966

Wanted for contempt of court, violation of drug court.

Wanted

Elizabeth Moten

8/31/1971

Wanted for violation of probation.

Wanted

Thomas Jacobs Jr.

10/10/1981

Wanted for bench warrant, child neglect.

Wanted

Ronell Green

12/24/1971

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana

